Home States Kerala

Amboori murder case: Police find parts of Rakhi’s mobile phone from deserted place

The investigation team probing Amboori Rakhimol murder case recovered broken parts of Rakhi’s mobile phone, abandoned at a deserted place in Vazhichal near Amboori.

Published: 03rd August 2019 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The investigation team probing Amboori Rakhimol murder case recovered broken parts of Rakhi’s mobile phone, abandoned at a deserted place in Vazhichal near Amboori.

Police found parts of the phone while taking accused Akhil and Rahul to the spot for evidence collection.
Police are also searching for Rakhimol’s dress during the time of murder, which was buried at Vazhichal.

“We will send the phone parts for forensic examination. We took the accused for identifying spots and evidence on Friday too. We are in the process of collecting more evidence. Hence, evidence collection will continue on Saturday as well,” said S Sajeevan, Poovar CI. Akhil and Rahul were arrested last Saturday. Akhil confessed that he and his brother strangled Rakhimol, after picking her up from Neyyattinkara bus stand, in their car.

ALSO READ: Akhil planned to commit suicide, say police

Rakhimol’s body was exhumed at the site of Akhil’s new house, which is under construction.Akhil’s friend and third accused, Adarsh, was nabbed by the police earlier.

Pre-planned

Rahul also confessed to the murder being pre-planned. The brothers were angry over Rakhimol’s attempts to foil Akhil’s plan to marry another woman, which eventually led them to commit the crime.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amboori Rakhimol murder case Rakhi mobile
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp