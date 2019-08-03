Amboori murder case: Police find parts of Rakhi’s mobile phone from deserted place

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The investigation team probing Amboori Rakhimol murder case recovered broken parts of Rakhi’s mobile phone, abandoned at a deserted place in Vazhichal near Amboori.

Police found parts of the phone while taking accused Akhil and Rahul to the spot for evidence collection.

Police are also searching for Rakhimol’s dress during the time of murder, which was buried at Vazhichal.

“We will send the phone parts for forensic examination. We took the accused for identifying spots and evidence on Friday too. We are in the process of collecting more evidence. Hence, evidence collection will continue on Saturday as well,” said S Sajeevan, Poovar CI. Akhil and Rahul were arrested last Saturday. Akhil confessed that he and his brother strangled Rakhimol, after picking her up from Neyyattinkara bus stand, in their car.

Rakhimol’s body was exhumed at the site of Akhil’s new house, which is under construction.Akhil’s friend and third accused, Adarsh, was nabbed by the police earlier.

Pre-planned

Rahul also confessed to the murder being pre-planned. The brothers were angry over Rakhimol’s attempts to foil Akhil’s plan to marry another woman, which eventually led them to commit the crime.