Amboori Rakhimol murder case: Akhil planned to commit suicide, say police

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team investigating the Amboori Rakhimol murder case has found a bottle of poison in the house of the main suspect, Akhil. The team found the bottle during an inspection in the house when Akhil was brought to his home for evidence collection. Akhil also revealed to the police that he had planned to commit suicide after the murder. However, he changed his decision later.

According to police, the poison bottle, which was bought only recently, was not opened. The investigation team also said the accused had plans to bury Rakhimol’s body at a deserted place in Tamil Nadu. However, the suspects finally decided to bury the body at Amboori itself as travelling a long distance with the body would be highly risky.

The police are also investigating the involvement of Akhil’s relatives in the murder. Akhil has been remanded to judicial custody. He was taken to the crime spot on Monday as part of evidence collection, but he was pelted with stones and showered with verbal abuses by local people. The police will seek the custody of Akhil’s younger brother, Rahul, who was earlier remanded by the court. The brothers and their father, Maniyan, will be interrogated simultaneously soon.

Akhil and Rahul were arrested on Saturday. Akhil confessed that his brother and he strangled Rakhimol after taking her from Neyyattinkara bus stand to Amboori in their car. Rakhimol’s body was exhumed from the site where Akhil, who is an Army personnel, is building a house. Akhil’s friend and third accused, Adarsh, was nabbed by the police earlier. Rahul had confessed that the murder was pre-planned. The brothers were angry over Rakhimol’s attempts to foil Akhil’s plan to marry another woman.