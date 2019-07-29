Provocation by suicide threats led to murder, key accused in Amboori case tells police

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Akhil S Nair, prime accused in the Amboori murder case, told police that the murder was the result of a sudden provocation following Rakhimol’s threat to commit suicide. According to him, she threatened to ruin his life if he decided to marry another woman.

Though Akhil’s arrest was recorded on Sunday, he will be produced before the magistrate only after he is taken to the scene of the crime for evidence gathering on Monday.

His younger brother Rahul, fellow accused in the case, has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

The investigation team will soon approach the court seeking custody of the accused of detailed interrogation.

“When Rakhimol started threatening him, he decided to eliminate her with the help of Rahul and their father Maniyan. Though Akhil claims Maniyan had only assisted the brothers in digging the pit where the body was buried, the latter’s involvement in the murder will be looked into.