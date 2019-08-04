Home States Kerala

From 'demolition man' to drunk driver: IAS Sriram Venkitaraman's fall from grace

Unmistakable irony in the fall from grace of the bureaucrat, who led Mission Munnar II, is that he was widely seen as a role model

Published: 04th August 2019 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

IAS Sriram Venkatiraman

A medical doctor who cracked the civil services examination of 2013 with second rank in his second attempt after post graduation, Venkitaraman took on the land mafia at Munnar. (Photo | Facebook)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was a veritable fall from grace for Sriram Venkataraman, who earned the moniker of ‘demolition man’ when he cracked down on encroachments in Munnar during his stint as Devikulam sub-collector. The gallant bureaucrat’s image took a beating on Saturday when his popularity on social media platforms was at its zenith.

A medical doctor who cracked the civil services examination of 2013 with second rank in his second attempt after post graduation, Venkitaraman took on the land mafia at Munnar. He locked horns with local politicians, including Devikulam legislator S Rajendran and the powerful leader of Idukki M M Mani, Power Minister in the Pinarayi Cabinet.

ALSO READ: Did police go out of their way to help bail out embattled bureaucrat?

But Kerala society stood with Venkataraman and he earned support and praise from all sections. Media gave full support to the dashing, young IAS officer turning him into a hero of sorts and people even found a saviour in him when he pulled down an iron cross erected illegally at Pappathichola in Idukki on encroached land by a Christian evangelical group.

This infuriated Mani who charged Venkitaraman of conspiring with the RSS to bring down the cross. Mani even compared the pulling down of the cross to the Babri Masjid demolition of 1992, leading to a face-off between the CPI and the CPM with the former supporting the young bureaucrat. Amid these developments, he achieved a massive fan following on social media with dozens of pages dedicating to the sub-collector by fans.

But the idol was broken when the car driven by him in an inebriated condition hit a bike in the wee hours of Saturday killing a journalist. Despite eyewitnesses testifying that he was sozzled, he denied driving the car in vain and stated that it was his friend Wafa Firoz who was at the wheel. He also refused to give his blood sample. Later, he was exposed when Wafa gave her secret statement to the magistrate confirming the versions of witnesses, leading to the arrest of the ‘demolition man’.

Licences of Sriram, Wafa to be cancelled

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Motor Vehicles Department has taken steps to cancel the licence of Sriram Venkitaraman for drink-driving and speeding that led to the car accident that killed journalist K M Basheer on Saturday.

A show-cause notice has been served on him under Section 19 of the Motor Vehicles Act. A similar notice has been sent to Wafa Firoze, the owner of the car and co-passenger, for not paying fine for speeding in the past. The car involved in the accident was fined thrice for violating the speed limit.

READ | Will do everything to bring to justice those responsible for death of scribe in accident: Kerala CM

Wafa, a native of Navaikulam, has not paid fine on any of the occasions. All the violations happened on the Vellayambalam-Kowdiyar stretch on April 4 and August 9 in 2018 and July 7 this year. The city has a maximum speed limit of 55 km per hour. But the car had sped away at 58 kmph, 63 kmph and 63 kmph on three occasions. It has also been decided to cancel the registration of the Volkswagen Vento car bearing registration number KL 01 BM 360 for sticking black cooling film on the car window and glasses.

ALSO READ: Sriram crossed speed limit in an inebriated state, Wafa Feroze tells cops

Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath visited the accident spot and said the accident, prima facie, was due to speeding. A team of motor vehicle inspectors filed a report recommending action. The report said it was an avoidable accident.

Rights panel seeks report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Acting upon the reports on the alleged delay from the part of Museum Police authorities in collecting the blood samples of the IAS officer and the woman who accompanied him, State Human Rights Commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic sought a report from the State Police Chief. According to the chairman, along with the SPC, the City Police Commissioner will also have to inquire. The probe report will have to be submitted within 10 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala IAS officer drunken driving IAS officer Kerala journalist K M Basheer Sriram Venkitaraman
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp