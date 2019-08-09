A day after moving to new two-storied house, family of four killed in Kerala

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Four members of a family were killed when the two-storied house they had moved into a day before collapsed in Kunduthodu near Edavanna in the district following heavy rains on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Unais, 40, his wife Nusrath, 35, their daughter Sana, 10 and son Sanil, 7.

According to the police, the family shifted to their newly-built house after heavy rains flooded their old house, located nearby, last night.

"The house was partially built and the work was not fully completed. The two-storey building could not withstand the heavy rains. The building collapsed on Friday around 4 am in the morning," the police said.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for postmortem to the Government Medical College, Manjeri.

Police also said two other children in the family were rescued.

Six people, who were trapped in a building near Chelippadam near Mambad, were rescued. However, their condition remains serious.

Rescue operations are on in Nilambur where multiple lanslides have been reported.

Two siblings, who went missing in a landslip in Anamari near Vazhikkadavu on Thursday, are yet to traced.

KERALA RAIN UPDATES

Helpline numbers issued

Kochi airport operations suspended till Sunday

Red alert issued in 9 districts

Holiday declared for schools

12 trains cancelled

Landslides, mud-slips reported from 24 places including Vilangad, Wayanad

Kakkayam dam shutters to be raised further

Periyar on the verge of overflowing; Aluva on high alert

Cancelled trains include:

Ernakulam-Alappuzha Passenger (56379)

Alappuzha-Ernakulam Passenger (56302)

Ernakulam-Kayamkulam Passenger (56381)

Kayamkulam-Ernakulam Passenger (56382)

Ernakulam-Kayamkulam Passenger (56387)

Kollam-Ernakulam Memu (via Kottayam) (66301)

Kollam-Ernakulam Memu (via Alappuzha)

