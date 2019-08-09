Home States Kerala

A day after moving to new two-storied house, family of four killed in Kerala

The dead were identified as Unais, 40, his wife Nusrath, 35, their daughter Sana, 10 and son Sanil, 7. The two-storey building could not withstand the heavy rains on Thursday night.

Published: 09th August 2019 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

kerala_rains

A flooded house in Kerala. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Four members of a family were killed when the two-storied house they had moved into a day before collapsed in Kunduthodu near Edavanna in the district following heavy rains on Friday morning. 

The deceased were identified as Unais, 40, his wife Nusrath, 35, their daughter Sana, 10 and son Sanil, 7. 

According to the police, the family shifted to their newly-built house after heavy rains flooded their old house, located nearby, last night. 

"The house was partially built and the work was not fully completed. The two-storey building could not withstand the heavy rains. The building collapsed on Friday around 4 am in the morning," the police said. 

The bodies of the deceased were sent for postmortem to the Government Medical College, Manjeri. 

Police also said two other children in the family were rescued. 

Six people, who were trapped in a building near Chelippadam near Mambad, were rescued. However, their condition remains serious. 

Also Read: Rain sweeps away an entire village in Kerala, six bodies found so far

Rescue operations are on in Nilambur where multiple lanslides have been reported. 

Two siblings, who went missing in a landslip in Anamari near Vazhikkadavu on Thursday, are yet to traced.

KERALA RAIN UPDATES

Helpline numbers issued

Kochi airport operations suspended till Sunday

Red alert issued in 9 districts

Holiday declared for schools

12 trains cancelled

Landslides, mud-slips reported from 24 places including Vilangad, Wayanad

Kakkayam dam shutters to be raised further

Periyar on the verge of overflowing; Aluva on high alert

Also Read: Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say

Cancelled trains include:

Ernakulam-Alappuzha Passenger (56379)

Alappuzha-Ernakulam Passenger (56302) 

Ernakulam-Kayamkulam Passenger (56381) 

Kayamkulam-Ernakulam Passenger (56382) 

Ernakulam-Kayamkulam Passenger (56387) 

Kollam-Ernakulam Memu (via Kottayam) (66301) 

Kollam-Ernakulam Memu (via Alappuzha) 

Also See:

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods Malappuram floods Malappuram rains Flood Edavanna Kunduthodu Kerala rains
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp