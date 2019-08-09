Rain sweeps away an entire village in Kerala, six bodies found so far

By Express News Service

WAYANAD: Nearly 100 acres of tea estate land, along with a temple, mosque, post office and the plantation company's canteen, were washed away on Thursday evening in Puthumala, 11 km from the scenic hill town of Meppadi in Wayanad, which is the epicentre of the rain fury in Kerala.

"Puthumala village is no more," said a villager, who survived the landslide. While six bodies were recovered from the debris on Friday, villagers fear another 15-20 people may be buried underneath.

The 100-acre tea estate is owned by Harrisons Malayalam and hundreds of labourers were working there. Officials said search operations led by an 80-member rescue force, including an Army team which arrived from Kannur, have been on from early on Friday morning. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have also reached Puthumala for the rescue operations.

The bodies of two men, two women and two children were recovered from the spot. One of the women has been identified as Hajara, the wife of Noushad.

