Flood emergency: Kerala State Disaster Management Authority's survival tips

In the event of a flood emergency, the Kerala Police control rooms that work round the clock are here to help you -- just dial 112.

Published: 09th August 2019 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram.

Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram.

By Online Desk

With floods ravaging Kerala, claiming 22 lives so far and displacing 22,000 people, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued guidelines for the public in disaster-prone areas. 

Red alerts have been issued in nine out of Kerala's 14 districts -- Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. As of now, more than 22,000 people from 6000 families have been shifted to 315 relief camps. 

Orange alerts have been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam. 

ALSO READ: Rain sweeps away an entire village in Kerala, six bodies found so far

The following dams in Kerala have been opened: Maniyar Barrage in Pathanamthitta, Malankara dam, Pambla dam, Kallarkutty dam, Erattayar dam, Bhoothathankettu in Idukki, Peringalkuthu dam in Thrissur, Mangalam dam, Kanjirappuzha dam, Pothundi dam, Malampuzha dam in Palakkad, Kakkayam dam, Kuttiyadi dam in Kozhikode, Pazhassi dam in Kannur, Karapuzha dam in Wayanad, Neriamangalam dam in Ernakulam district. 

Kerala Police Headquarters has set up control rooms that work round the clock. In the event of a flood emergency, you can dial 112 for assistance. 

In case of an emergency evacuation, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority suggests that you include the following in your emergency kit: 

  1. Torch
  2. Radio
  3. 500 ml water
  4. ORS packet
  5. Emergency medicines
  6. Ointment for wounds
  7. Small bottle of antiseptic lotion
  8. 100 grams peanuts
  9. 100 grams raisins (dehydrated grapes) or dates
  10. Small knife
  11. 10 chlorine tablets
  12. One power bank or normal batteries you can use for torches
  13. One fully charged and call plan recharged normal phone
  14. Some money for emergency, ATM card

Keep important certificates, documents and valuables like ornaments inside a plastic bag in an easily accessible place in your home. 

Share this message with everyone you know. Do not wait for anybody in the event of an emergency, instead grab yourself an emergency kit and get to safety.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority requests the public to do the following during emergencies.

  • Avoid walking through mountainous regions because of the possibilities of landslides. 
  • Do not spread fake/unverified news via social media channels

As proved by Keralites in 2018, once after the floods and again after the Nipah attack, this fresh crisis can be overcome. 

