Kerala floods: Met Dept forecast brings hope to rain-battered state

A fresh low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal around August 12 will not lead to a significant increase in rainfall, except at isolated pockets and ghat regions.

Published: 10th August 2019 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 07:48 PM

Kerala floods

Met Department has forecast decrease in rainfall in Kerala for the next four days beginning from Sunday(Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a relief to the state that has been bearing the brunt of heavy rains over the past few days, the Met Department has forecast decrease in rainfall for the next four days beginning from Sunday.

In a special bulletin, the weatherman said a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal around August 12. This, however, will not lead to a significant increase in rainfall, except at isolated pockets and ghat regions.

ALSO READ | Railways cancels trains from Chennai and Mangaluru to Kerala

Met Department chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said from Sunday onwards, there will be no 'extremely heavy rainfall' (above 204.4 mm in 24 hours) in any part of the state. The gradual decrease in rainfall will continue till August 12, he said.

There will be 'heavy' (64.5 mm - 115.5 mm in 24 hours) to 'very heavy' (115.6 to 204.4 mm in 24 hours) rainfall at isolated places over central Kerala on August 13 and in southern parts of the state on August 14. 

From August 15, rainfall will decrease for the three to five consecutive days, Mohapatra said.

