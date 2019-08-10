Home States Kerala

Kerala rains: KSRTC suspend service through Alappuzha – Changanassery road

The service through the Ambalappuzha - Thiruvalla road and other interior roads of the region are also underwater.

The low lying areas at Kalamassery were inundated in Kochi.

The low lying areas at Kalamassery were inundated in Kochi.

By Express News Service

The KSRTC suspends bus service through the Alappuzha – Changanassery (AC)  road after the water level increased in the region.

The service through the Ambalappuzha - Thiruvalla road and other interior roads of the region are also inundated.

The district administration has opened a new relief camp in Kuttanad taluk at Thalavadi.

28 families had been shifted to the camp opened at  Government Lower Primary School, officials said.

So far 212 persons belonging to 74 families have been shifted to six relief camps in Chengannur taluk.

The water level in Pampa and Achankovil rivers is increasing. 

The district administration has directed the departments to take precautionary measures after the water level is increasing fastly in Achankovil river, which flows through mainly Chengannur and Karthikapally taluks. 

Floodwaters have entered several houses in the taluks following a rise in the water level in rivers.

People living near river banks and low lying areas have been asked to exercise caution.

