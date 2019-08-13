Home States Kerala

Kerala HC refuses to stay bail to IAS officer, slams cops over handling of accident case

It was last Tuesday that the IAS officer got bail from a lower court in the state capital, and the next day the Kerala government moved an urgent petition seeking to cancel the bail.

Published: 13th August 2019 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman

IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman (Facebook Photo)

By IANS

KOCHI: For the second time in a week, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the bail granted to IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman in a road accident case in which a young journalist was killed, even as it slammed the manner in which the police handled the case.

The accident happened when a speeding car allegedly driven by a drunk Venkitaraman hit a biker K.M. Basheer on August 3. The IAS officer was returning from a late-night party with his woman friend who owns the car.

Basheer was a journalist with a Malayalam daily. He was killed on the spot. According to eyewitnesses, Venkitaraman was accompanied by his friend Waha Firoz.

It is alleged that the police after coming to know that the accused was an IAS officer, delayed even the mandatory medical tests to be done in case of a road accident.

ALSO READ: From 'demolition man' to drunk driver: IAS Sriram Venkitaraman's fall from grace

The High Court on Tuesday gave its verdict after the prosecution (Kerala government) moved a petition seeking to cancel the bail granted by a lower court to Venkitaraman.

The court had observed that mere oral testimony was not enough which said that the officer was under the influence of alcohol, when the laboratory tests revealed otherwise.

It also pointed out that there were serious lapses in the way the police did their job soon after the accident, and pointed out that the bail granted by the lower court will stay.

The court also refused the police's plea that they need to question the IAS officer.

Last Wednesday also, the High Court criticised the way the police went about their job in collecting evidence against Venkitaraman.

READ HERE: Kerala journalist death: IAS Sriram Venkitaraman was not driving the car, counsel tells HC

It was last Tuesday that the IAS officer got bail from a lower court in the state capital, and the next day the Kerala government moved an urgent petition seeking to cancel the bail.

Even though, two witnesses have said the IAS officer was seen under the influence of alcohol, the police team failed to take the blood sample on time. The blood sample was taken nine hours later, and the report came up negative for alcohol.

Venkitaraman who was suspended last week, was admitted in the intensive care unit of the state-run medical college hospital in the state capital and was discharged on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala IAS officer Kerala HC Sriram Venkitaraman
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp