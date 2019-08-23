Home States Kerala

Thushar Vellapally reaches out to complainant for out-of-the-court settlement

A court in Ajman released Thushar on bail on a surety of 1 lakh Dirham (around Rs 2 crore) following the intervention of billionaire businessman MA Yusuff Ali.

BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally

Thushar Vellappally (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) leader Thushar Vellapally, who has been granted bail in a cheating case in Dubai, reached out to the complainant, Nasil Abdulla, for an out of the court settlement.

The latter called on Thushar on Friday to discuss the issue. But he maintained that he would withdraw the cheque bounce case if he gets the money owed by Thushar. A court in Ajman released Thushar on bail on a surety of 1 lakh Dirham (around Rs 2 crore) following the intervention of billionaire businessman MA Yusuff Ali.

But he had to surrender his passport and is not allowed to leave the country during the trial.The case pertains to cheque bounce case worth 10 million UAE Dirham (around Rs 20 crore). Nasil was a sub-contractor in a construction company owned by Thushar 10 years ago.

Nasil said he was imprisoned for six months as he gave cheques to others based on the assurance in the form of cheque given by Thushar.

According to him, the signature of Thushar on the surety cheque was genuine and Thushar could prove it otherwise in the court. He said he went ahead with the case after his efforts to reach out to Thushar through his father and SNDP Union general secretary Vellapally Nateshan and BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai failed.

