Home States Kerala

Balabhaskar's death: Probe team reveals his associate Arjun was driving at the time of accident

According to Crime Branch, they will register a case against Arjun based on Section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Indian Penal Code.

Published: 24th August 2019 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Mangled remains of musician Balabhaskar's car that met with an accident near Pallippuram in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mangled remains of musician Balabhaskar's car that met with an accident near Pallippuram in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Contrary to the findings made by the local police, the Crime Branch team probing the death of Balabhaskar on Saturday confirmed that Arjun, the associate of Balabhaskar, was driving the car during the accident claiming the life of musician and his daughter.

The team found the evidence based on the forensic report including the fingerprints making it clear that Arjun, who accompanied Balabhaskar and family from a trip from Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram, was the driver.

ALSO READ: ‘Over-speeding led to Balabhaskar’s accident’

Since it was a long trip, Arjun had driven the car from Kollam, crime branch officials said.

Earlier, the local police had found out that Balabhaskar was driving the car when it met with an accident in September last year.

In October last year, Arjun had also told the state police that it was Balabhaskar who drove the car at the time of the accident.

According to Crime Branch, they will register a case against Arjun based on Section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Indian Penal Code.

The sleuths also said that they will take confidential statements from the eye-witnesses of the incident who earlier stated that Arjun was the driver.

Later, Balabhaskar's wife Lakshmi told police that it was Arjun, and not her husband, who was behind the wheel.

Lakshmi said that Balabhaskar never used to drive the vehicle during long-distance journeys and added that she was sitting in the front seat with their child Thejaswini on her lap.

However, local police did not take this statement as evidence and later the investigation was handed over to Crime Branch following pressure from Balabhaskar's relatives and friends.

The crime branch had also investigated the involvement of musician's former manager Prakash Thampi who was accused of gold smuggling case.

But the investigators later dismissed his involvement in the accident and Thampi had also stated that Arjun was the driver.

C K Unni, Balabhaskar’s father, told police his son had said the car was driven by Arjun. Unni said that Balabhaskar told this while he remained conscious at the hospital. To a question in this regard, Balabhaskar replied it was ‘Appu’, Arjun’s pet name.

The incident took place on the national highway at Pallipuram on September 25 when the family was returning home after visiting a temple in Thrissur.

The kid died soon after the accident and Balabhaskar succumbed to injuries on October 1, 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Balabhaskar death Balabhaskar murder case Balabhaskar
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp