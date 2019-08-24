Trust will be lost if complaints are always raised against Modi: Tharoor

By Express News Service

Senior leader of the Congress party and member of parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor has said that there will be a trust deficit if complaints are always raised against prime minister Narendra Modi. He was speaking to reporters here on Saturday.

Tharoor said that if people do good things we congratulate them personally and thats why it could not be done in politics.

The senior leader was responding to the questions asked on the position taken by some senior Congress leaders including himself that prime minister Narendra Modi need not always be demonized. He said that when Modi is doing right things or speaking on right things he should be complimented and the criticisms raised while wrongs are committed will increase the trust quotient.

Tharoor said that for the past six years he had been arguing within the party on these lines. He said that several people had called upon him and asked whether he is for switching political loyalties and added that he has no such intentions.

The senior leader added that this is a clear example of the democratic freedom enjoyed in his party and added that himself, Jayaram Ramesh and Manu Abhishekh Singhvi had made these statements in their individual capacities.

Tharoor said that certain good work done by Modi has entered into the hearts of the public and added that he is not the prime minister of the BJP but of the nation. He added that while there are several reasons to criticize, when good things are done, he should be praised.

He said that if there are 99 wrongs in 100, the one right has to be praised and if not people will raise questions. Tharoor said that there is anxiety over the present financial situation of the country and added that instead of generating jobs, the actions of the government is leading to those in jobs becoming unemployed.

He added that government has taken certain measures to correct the wrongs in the finance and said that the results of that can be seen in the days to come. The former union minister said that matters like demonetisation has led to the present crisis.