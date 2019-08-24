Home States Kerala

Trust will be lost if complaints are always raised against Modi: Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor was responding to the questions asked on the position taken by some senior Congress leaders including himself that Prime Minister Narendra Modi need not always be demonized.

Published: 24th August 2019 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Senior leader of the Congress party and member of parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor has said that there will be a trust deficit if complaints are always raised against prime minister Narendra Modi. He was speaking to reporters here on Saturday.

Tharoor said that if people do good things we congratulate them personally and thats why it could not be done in politics.

The senior leader was responding to the questions asked on the position taken by some senior Congress leaders including himself that prime minister Narendra Modi need not always be demonized. He said that when Modi is doing right things or speaking on right things he should be complimented and the criticisms raised while wrongs are committed will increase the trust quotient.

ALSO READ: Nirmala Sitharaman announces strong stimulus to wake up India’s depressed economy

Tharoor said that for the past six years he had been arguing within the party on these lines. He said that several people had called upon him and asked whether he is for switching political loyalties and added that he has no such intentions.

The senior leader added that this is a clear example of the democratic freedom enjoyed in his party and added that himself, Jayaram Ramesh and Manu Abhishekh Singhvi had made these statements in their individual capacities.

Tharoor said that certain good work done by Modi has entered into the hearts of the public and added that he is not the prime minister of the BJP but of the nation. He added that while there are several reasons to criticize, when good things are done, he should be praised.

He said that if there are 99 wrongs in 100, the one right has to be praised and if not people will raise questions. Tharoor said that there is anxiety over the present financial situation of the country and added that instead of generating jobs, the actions of the government is leading to those in jobs becoming unemployed.

He added that government has taken certain measures to correct the wrongs in the finance and said that the results of that can be seen in the days to come. The former union minister said that matters like demonetisation has led to the present crisis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor Narendra Modi
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp