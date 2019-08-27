Home States Kerala

Another witness turns hostile during Sister Abhaya case trial

Saju P Mathew had earlier given a statement to the CBI that he saw the vehicles of the main accused parked outside the compound wall of the convent where the nun was found dead.

Published: 27th August 2019

The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One more witness turned hostile on Tuesday during trial in the case relating to the mysterious death of Sister Abhaya at a convent in Kottayam in 1992. CBI had begun investigation in the case in 1993.

Saju P Mathew, listed as the fourth witness, had earlier given a statement to the CBI that he saw the vehicles of the main accused parked outside the compound wall of the convent where the nun was found dead. However, he took a U-turn during the trial in a CBI court here.

When the trial in the case began on Monday, a nun had turned hostile. Sister Anupama, who earlier told the CBI that she saw the headscarf and slippers of Sister Abhaya in the kitchen of the convent, retracted her statement.

Sister Anupama, who was the batch-mate of Sister Abhayha in college, also denied her earlier statement that she had heard something fall into the well of the convent while studying at night.

The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.

According to the CBI chargesheet, Abhaya allegedly saw Father Thomas M. Kottoor and Sister Sephy - the first and third accused in the case - in a compromising position. The chargesheet says the duo, along with another priest Father Jose Poothrikkayil, hacked her with an axe and threw her body into the well. Fr Poothrikkayil, who was listed as accused no 2, was later discharged from the case by the special court.

