Home States Kerala

Sister Abhaya case: Prime witness says he saw two men in convent on night of murder

When asked by the prosecutor whether the two people he had seen were present in the court, Raju said one was there and identified him as Father Thomas Kottoor, the first accused.

Published: 29th August 2019 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One of the prime prosecution witnesses in the Sister Abhaya murder case, Adakka Raju, told the CBI special court here that he had seen two men standing on the terrace of the St Pious X Convent keeping a watch over the nearby area with a torch on 26 March 1992, hours before the nun's body was found in the convent well.

Raju, a petty thief, had earlier given a statement to the CBI and the magistrate that he saw the two in the convent on the night he had gone there to steal copper plates from the terrace.

To the question of the prosecutor on how he came to identify the two men, Raju said he identified them from the television and newspaper after they were arrested by the CBI.

When asked whether the two people he had seen were present in the court, he said one was there and identified him as Father Thomas Kottoor, the first accused. 

ALSO READ: Another witness turns hostile during Sister Abhaya case trial

Father Jose Poothrikkayil, the second accused, has already been discharged by the CBI court due to lack of evidence. Raju's statements could hold weight as he is the only witness who claimed he had seen the two clergymen in the convent.

Another witness, Sanju Augustine, had turned hostile and said he had given a statement saying the scooter of Poothrikkayil was parked outside the convent under the influence of the CBI.

Cross-examining Raju, the defence counsel tried to highlight his criminal antecedents. 

Replying to the questions, Raju said he was a child delinquent and had several criminal cases against him. He also said his wife tried to commit suicide after he eloped with his friend's wife.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sister Abhaya murder case CBI special court Adakka Raju
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp