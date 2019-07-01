Home States Kerala

Private bus employee stabs teenage girl with screwdriver for 'rejecting' him in Kerala

Police is looking for 20-year-old Ananthu, who escaped after attacking the girl.

Published: 01st July 2019 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

crime against women

Image used for representational purpose only

By Online Desk

A Class XII student was stabbed with a screwdriver at her home in Kollam district's Kunnathur by a private bus employee for allegedly rejecting him. The girl was stabbed twice in the abdomen by the accused, who entered her house through the roof.

The police are looking for 20-year-old Ananthu, who escaped after attacking the girl, who was rushed to a hospital at Sasthamcotta, before being shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. 

The girl, who lost a lot of blood following the attack, is now stable, Manorama reported.

Violence against women girl attacked Kerala crime Rejection
