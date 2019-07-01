Private bus employee stabs teenage girl with screwdriver for 'rejecting' him in Kerala

By Online Desk

A Class XII student was stabbed with a screwdriver at her home in Kollam district's Kunnathur by a private bus employee for allegedly rejecting him. The girl was stabbed twice in the abdomen by the accused, who entered her house through the roof.

The police are looking for 20-year-old Ananthu, who escaped after attacking the girl, who was rushed to a hospital at Sasthamcotta, before being shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

The girl, who lost a lot of blood following the attack, is now stable, Manorama reported.