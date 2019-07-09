Kerala shelter home sexual abuse: Father George tortured boys when they resisted, say police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The arrest of Fr George, alias Fr Jerry Thareparambil, 40, a native of Kannamaly, on the charges of sexually abusing minor boys at a shelter home in Perumbadappu near here has once again exposed the dismal state of children’s safety in destitute homes, including those run by the Church. Fr George, director of the boys’ home run by the Order of the Discalced Carmelites (OCD) under the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, had been exploiting the hapless situation of the boys who hail from underprivileged backgrounds. About 20 inmates are staying at the boys’ home and of them, more than 10 minors were allegedly subjected to sexual abuse by the priest, it is learnt.

“The priest used to call the inmates to his private room and subjected them to unnatural sex. If anybody resisted, they had to undergo severe physical torture as punishment. Owing to this fear, the children did not disclose their harrowing experience even to other priests in the institution,” said a source. Fr George was appointed the director of the boys’ home in 2017 and was removed from the post on Monday after the abuse came to light.

“The majority of the inmates come from financially unstable or broken families, either living with their mother or father. Some parents don’t have the capacity to look after the children. Hence, they admit the children at the home run by priests. A sum of Rs 750 is given in fee per month to the institution for food, accommodation and other expenses. Children stay here and study in nearby schools,” said a police officer.

On Saturday, six children at the boys’ home went out to play but reached the institution late in the evening. As punishment, the priest asked staff members of the boys’ home not to let the boys enter the premises. Standing outside, the children discussed among themselves about the consequences they would have to face. One of them left for his home at Cherthala and informed his father about the ordeal.

The priest was arrested on Sunday and remanded to judicial custody. As per the statement of children, some of them had allegedly been abused since December 2018. Palluruthy CI NM Joy Mathew said the investigation is underway and they have not received fresh complaints against the priest so far.

The six children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee on Monday and sent to their own houses. Meanwhile, a spokesperson of OCD said the church has begun an internal inquiry and will initiate action as per the Canon law. The Church has extended all support to the ongoing police inquiry.