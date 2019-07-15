‘SFI should correct itself, CPM will not support the accused’, says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the party would not protect SFI leaders accused of stabbing an undergraduate student at University College. He was speaking after visiting Akhil Chandran, the victim, at Medical College Hospital here on Sunday.

According to Kodiyeri, the ruling party would not intervene in the police probe. “The incident in University College was unfortunate and it cannot be justified in any manner,” he said.

The party secretary maintained that SFI was an independent organisation and hence correction should come from within.

“We won’t impose any decision on the SFI. The college’s SFI unit was disbanded as its leaders were involved. We expect the outfit to take a model stand,” he said, adding that there should be a friendly atmosphere on campus that gives enough freedom for students.

According to him, there was no need to shift the college in the wake of the incident.

University College witnessed tensed moments after students staged a protest when Akhil was stabbed allegedly by a group of students from the same college on July 12.Police have registered cases against seven SFI leaders in the college for murder attempt.