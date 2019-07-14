Four SFI leaders held for stabbing University College student in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stung by the criticism that the police were going soft on the accused in the stabbing of University College student Akhil Chandran, the police department on Sunday swung into action and arrested four SFI activists.

The stabbing of the third-year degree student had invited an avalanche of criticism against the way the SFI has been functioning in the college.

The arrested have been identified as Adwaith, Aromal, Adhil and Ijab. While the first three were arrested from Thiruvananthapuram railway station, the fourth was nabbed from his residence near Nemom.

The police had earlier issued lookout notices against the first three while the fourth was among the 30 accused, some of whose identities are yet to be ascertained.

In total, the police had issued lookout notices against eight SFI workers, all office-bearers of the college unit.

Heading for Kannur

“The three arrested were trying to go to Kannur where they wanted to go underground. We nabbed them from the railway station after getting information about their presence. We’ll check whether they got any assistance,” said an officer.

Raids were conducted at the houses of those against whom lookout notices were issued.

Four bundles of blank answer sheets of Kerala University and an official seal of the Physical Education Director were seized from the house of first accused Sivarenjith.

Police sources said they would check the purpose of storing the answer sheets.“Our feeling is that they were to be used for copying in exams.

But until the accused is arrested and questioned, we won’t get to know the purpose,” said a police officer. Meanwhile, the scribes who had accompanied the police to Sivarenjth’s house were manhandled by his relatives.

Police yet to record Akhil’s statement

The police are yet to record the statements of Akhil Chandran as he is in the ICU.

Police sources said the victim clearly said it was Sivarenjith who stabbed him with a knife while Naseem and others held him.

The investigating officers said they would issue lookout notices against more people.