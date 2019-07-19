Cops find knife used by SFI activists to stab University College student

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have recovered the knife which was used by SFI workers to stab Akhil Chandran, a third-year student of the University College.

The weapon that can be folded was recovered from the waste pit, which is close to the spot where Sivarenjith stabbed Akhil.

The police sources said the location of the weapon was revealed by Naseem, the second accused, during interrogation.

Surprisingly the weapon, the police claimed, was purchased from an online commerce platform.

After stabbing Akhil, Sivarenjith and Naseem fled away on a bike. Before that, they hid the weapon in the pit.

The weapon was recovered after the accused were brought to the University College campus as part of evidence collection. Two iron pipes were also recovered from the campus during the examination.