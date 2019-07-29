Probe on to find caste angle in death of Adivasi civil police officer in Kerala's Kallekad

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Special branch DySP Sundaran C has begun the probe into the death of the adivasi civil police officer, Kumar of the Armed Reserve camp in Kallekad. He was found dead near Lakkidi railway station a few days ago. The DySP recorded statements Kumar’s wife, Sajini and his brother, Rangan on Sunday morning at his house of Kumar in Agali and Attappadi.

Rangan said that Kumar, who was often subjected to casteist slurs by a sub-inspector and two assistant sub-inspectors, was also once asked to strip. Sajini said that Kumar had undergone severe physical and mental harassment at the camp and was also made to do menial jobs. DySP Sundaran also visited the Armed Reserve camp in Kallekad to check if Kumar was overworked or if there were discrepancies in the allotment of quarters to him.

His visit will extend today to record statements of the personnel at the camp. He will report the findings to the DIG, Thrissur. Kumar had joined duty only on July 19 after his two month leave. He applied for leave on July 23 again. It was on the night of July 25 that the body of Kumar was found near the railway tracks in Lakkidi.

