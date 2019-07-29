Home States Kerala

Probe on to find caste angle in death of Adivasi civil police officer in Kerala's Kallekad

Kumar, who was often subjected to casteist slurs by a sub inspector and two assistant sub inspectors, was also once asked to strip.

Published: 29th July 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Special branch DySP Sundaran C has begun the probe into the death of the adivasi civil police officer, Kumar of the Armed Reserve camp in Kallekad. He was found dead near Lakkidi railway station a few days ago.   The DySP recorded statements Kumar’s wife, Sajini and his brother, Rangan on Sunday morning at his house of Kumar in Agali and Attappadi.  

Rangan said that Kumar, who was often subjected to casteist slurs by a sub-inspector and two assistant sub-inspectors, was also once asked to strip. Sajini said that Kumar had undergone severe physical and mental harassment at the camp and was also made to do menial jobs.  DySP Sundaran also visited the Armed Reserve camp in Kallekad to check if Kumar was overworked or if there were discrepancies in the allotment of quarters to him.

His visit will extend today to record statements of the personnel at the camp. He will report the findings to the DIG, Thrissur.  Kumar had joined duty only on July 19 after his two month leave. He applied for leave on July 23 again. It was on the night of July 25 that the body of Kumar was found near the railway tracks in Lakkidi. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
adivasi civil police officer death Kallekad Kumar
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp