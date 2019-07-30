Home States Kerala

Campus politics ban: Kerala government gets three weeks to respond

According to the petitioner, these incidents showed that the situation on campuses was not peaceful and the intervention of the court was highly necessary.

Published: 30th July 2019 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday granted the state government three weeks to file a statement in response to the petitions seeking to ban politics on school and college campuses.

When the petitions came up for hearing, counsel for a petitioner informed the court about the recent incidents such as the stabbing of an SFI student at University College, Thiruvananthapuram, and an attempt by a woman student of the same college to commit suicide.

According to the petitioner, these incidents showed that the situation on campuses was not peaceful and the intervention of the court was highly necessary. The petition was filed by L S Ajoy of Chengannur seeking a directive to ban political activities in all schools and college campuses in the state in view of the recent murder of Abhimanyu, a student of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala campus politics Kerala HC Kerala government SFI student stabbing incident
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp