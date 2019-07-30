Campus politics ban: Kerala government gets three weeks to respond

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday granted the state government three weeks to file a statement in response to the petitions seeking to ban politics on school and college campuses.

When the petitions came up for hearing, counsel for a petitioner informed the court about the recent incidents such as the stabbing of an SFI student at University College, Thiruvananthapuram, and an attempt by a woman student of the same college to commit suicide.

According to the petitioner, these incidents showed that the situation on campuses was not peaceful and the intervention of the court was highly necessary. The petition was filed by L S Ajoy of Chengannur seeking a directive to ban political activities in all schools and college campuses in the state in view of the recent murder of Abhimanyu, a student of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam.