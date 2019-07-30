Court comes to rescue of another Kerala top cop

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Two IPS officers, known for their unblemished service records, had to fight a prolonged legal battle to establish their rightful claim in the state service under the present LDF regime. While T P Senkumar approached the Supreme Court to return to the service, Jacob Thomas, who was placed under suspension for the past 19 months, got a chance for re-entry with the Tribunal’s order.

“The action against me will make the educated youth in the state think twice before pursuing the Civil Service if they are destined to toe the line of political bosses. This will make the public think why action against corruption is perceived as action against the government. While I was placed under suspension for 19 months, former DGP T P Senkumar, who was removed from the post, had to approach the Supreme Court to establish his rights,” Jacob Thomas told Express.

He was instrumental in initiating various anti-corruption measures which invited the ire of top officers. They allegedly conspired to suspend him and foisted cases against him which were already examined and closed by the Vigilance Court.

ALSO READ: Crime Branch framed me to deny chief’s post: Ex-Kerala DGP Jacob Thomas

“My case is entirely different from Jacob Thomas’ case. I was removed as state police chief while Jacob Thomas was suspended. The landmark order in favour of me was passed by the Supreme Court,” said Senkumar.

T Asaf Ali, president, Indian Lawyers’ Congress and former director-general of prosecution said the Tribunal’s order was another blot on the LDF government after it was ordered by the apex court to reinstate Senkumar.The order was a severe blow to the LDF government which acted against a senior police officer in an act of vendetta, said political watchers.