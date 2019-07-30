Crime Branch framed me to deny chief’s post: Ex-Kerala DGP Jacob Thomas

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The state Crime Branch booked a criminal case against him two months back to stop him from assuming charge as the state police chief or vigilance director, Director-General of Police (DGP) Jacob Thomas said here on Monday.

An officer facing a police inquiry in a case booked by the Crime Branch cannot assume charge as the head of the department. In an interview with The New Indian Express, Jacob Thomas, who has been placed under suspension for the past 19 months, said the case was registered with an ulterior motive.

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Monday ordered the state government on Monday to reinstate Jacob Thomas and duly assign him an appropriate post of equivalent rank. Excerpts:

Q: Do you think the state government will abide by the CAT order and facilitate your return to service?

A: This government claims that it will implement all court orders promptly. So the question of non-implementation of the order does not arise. If the government fails to implement the order, it will amount to contempt of court.

Q: Will vendetta politics against honest officers adversely affect the morale of the police force?

A: The police force in Kerala has lost its morale. The custodial deaths of Rajkumar of Nedumkandam and Srijith of Varapuzha and the series of heinous crimes point to the lawlessness prevailing in the state. The common man is the victim of this attitude. The Kerala society which claims to be vigilant should come out against this attitude.

Q: Who is behind your suspension? Is it the government or the officers in the police force?

A: The only reason for my suspension is my attitude of zero tolerance towards corruption. The Chief Minister has never refused to support my action against corruption.

Q: As the senior-most IPS officer in the state, you are the rightful claimant to the state police chief post. Do you think the cases were foisted on you to stop you from assuming the post?

A: There is no doubt about it. Two months ago, the Crime Branch booked a criminal case against me for publishing a book. The aim is to stop me from assuming the office of the state police chief as a person facing inquiry cannot assume charge as the head of the department. The people who conspired knew that the court will order my reinstatement. If they don’t like my book, they can ban it. Is writing a book a crime?

Q: Your participation in some functions organised by the RSS has invited criticism.

A: Who are the people criticising me? What are their credentials? Do they have credibility in the society?

Q: Do you think the government will reinstate you in the police force?

A: I didn’t get the job as a benevolence. I was selected through the civil services exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. The UPSC does not function like the Kerala PSC. I have already applied for voluntary retirement, in March. So why should I bother about the post they offer?

Q: What message does the action against you and T P Senkumar convey to the society?

A: You can’t compare my case with that of Senkumar. I was suspended from service, while Senkumar was transferred from the post of state police chief to IMG (Institute of Management in Government). I have lost 19 months of service and they should compensate me. I have got one more year to retire. The role of an officer is to stop corruption. People serving the government should expose corruption to stop misappropriation of public money. If I was yearning for a posting, I could have approached anyone in the government. I have served the state for so many years. Do you think I don’t have contacts? I can’t compromise on my stand against corruption.