Kerala CPM secretary's son Binoy Kodiyeri appears for DNA test in rape case

A 33-year-old Mumbai-based woman had filed a complaint before the police alleging that Kodiyeri had sexually exploited her for several years.

Published: 30th July 2019 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 02:29 AM   |  A+A-

Binoy Kodiyeri

Binoy Kodiyeri (File photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Binoy Kodiyeri, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, gave his blood samples in a hospital in Mumbai for a DNA test on Tuesday in connection with the sexual harassment complaint against him. The Bombay High Court had earlier directed him to give the blood sample. He made it clear that the test would prove his innocence. 

“DNA test will prove my innocence. I am also expecting a positive verdict from the court,” Binoy Kodiyeri told mediapersons. The court on Monday ordered him to appear for a DNA test and posted the case for August 26 when his petition requesting the cancellation of the first information report (FIR) registered against him at Oshiwara police station came before the court. 

ALSO READ: Binoy heard offering victim money to settle case

The court has directed that the test reports should be submitted in a sealed cover and handed over in two weeks. A 33-year-old Mumbai-based woman had filed a complaint before the police alleging that Binoy had sexually exploited her for several years on the pretext of marriage and they had an eight-year-old child.

After being on the run for some time, Kodiyeri got bail this month from Dindoshi court in Mumbai on the condition that he should undergo a DNA test while cooperating with the police investigation. However, he failed to undergo a DNA test on three occasions before.

According to the complaint, the woman entered into a relationship with him while working at a dance bar in Dubai in 2008 and until 2015 he used to send her money every month. She had filed the FIR after coming to know that Binoy was already married.

