Kerala police gives Saudi national clean chit after probe rules out radical links

Alqasem Sulaiman Mohammed S was picked up from a Kochi mall for courting a group of youngsters to log on to ‘chat4truth.com’ to learn more about a religion.

A copy of Alqasem Sulaiman Mohammed S’ passport

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: After days of investigation, Kerala Police have given a clean chit to 49-year-old Saudi Arabian national Alqasem Sulaiman Mohammed S, who was picked up from a major shopping mall in the city for courting a group of youngsters to log on to ‘chat4truth.com’ to learn more about a religion.

A senior officer told Express that the person had been taken off police surveillance after the probe found that he had no connection with any radical outfits. “He has not involved in radicalisation. He contacted a couple of youngsters at the mall and gave them cards asking them to visit the website to learn more about the particular religion. For violating the visa norms, there will be a set of technical formalities which may bar him from getting a visa to India in the future,” said the police officer.

As per the probe, Sulaiman Mohammed had come to Kerala along with five family members, who included two children, on a medical visa and had been consulting a private clinic in Edapally. “We collected all his details and there was nothing incremental that could connect him to radical elements,” the officer said, adding that he wasn’t aware of the consequences of indulging in activities in violation of the visa norms.

Meanwhile, the agencies have launched a probe to track down another Saudi Arabian national who had reportedly met Sulaiman Mohammed while he was in Kochi. It was on July 22 that the police picked up Sulaiman Mohammed from the mall. He was interrogated by a team of officers led by City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare.

A group of youngsters alerted about his attempts to interact with them to the shopping mall authorities who, in turn, passed on the information to the police. Intelligence agencies and the state police also collected CCTV footage from the mall.

