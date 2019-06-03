Ex-MLA Abdullakutty axed from Congress in Kerala for praising PM Modi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader and two-term MLA from Kannur assembly constituency AP Abdullakutty has been expelled from the Congress. Party has taken stringent action against him following his statements and press releases against the Congress party.

Party in a release said that it had called for an explanation from Abdullakutty but he stood firm on his stand and gave a sarcastic reply. It may be recalled that Abdullakutty had praised Narendra Modi and his actions in a social media post and added that the groundwork conducted by the Prime Minister and his team had led to the stupendous success for the BJP and NDA in elections.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran in a release said that Abdullakutty action amounted to degrading the party and had also made derogatory statements against party leaders.

Abdullakutty was a two-term MLA of the Congress party and had reached the party after expulsion from the CPM. He was also a two-term Member of Parliament as a CPM leader and had defeated the present KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran from Kannur Lok Sabha constituency. He was later expelled by the CPM. He was the state president and secretary of SFI,the student body of CPM.

READ| No plans to join BJP: AP Abdullakutty

Reacting to the development Abdullakutty said the moment Ramachandran had said there was "no need to even seek an explanation, it was clear, that I will be ousted".

Keeping his cards close to his chest, Abdullakutty refused to clarify whether he was moving to the BJP camp.

However, those in the know of things said Abdullakutty, who hails from Kannur district has moved to Mangalore, the border district of Karnataka and was likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party as the minority face.

(With agency inputs)