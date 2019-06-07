Home States Kerala

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to visit Kerala on Friday

Rahul’s visit is aimed at thanking the voters of Wayanad for the resounding win and to interact with party workers, a source said. 

Published: 07th June 2019 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

L-R: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photos | File/ EPS)

L-R: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photos | File/ EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi will reach the state on Friday. Modi will arrive at the Naval Airport, Kochi, at 11.35 pm and leave for Guruvayur in a special helicopter to have darshan at the Sri Krishna temple on Saturday morning. He will return to Delhi from CIAL at 2 pm. Rahul will reach Wayanad for a two-day visit in the Lok Sabha constituency, from where he recently won with a record margin.

Rahul’s visit is aimed at thanking the voters of Wayanad for the resounding win and to interact with party workers, a source said. 

ALSO READ | After poll debacle, Congress hits ground, Rahul to visit Wayanad, Priyanka in UP from Friday

Rahul will land at Calicut International Aiport at Karipur by a special flight at 1.30 pm on Friday. He will be received by senior UDF leaders. The Congress president will be accorded a warm reception at Kalikkavu, Nilambur, Edavanna and Areekode.  

On Saturday, Rahul will visit the MP Facilitation Centre at Wayanad Collectorate in Kalpetta. He will then conduct roadshows at Kalpetta town, Kambalakkad, Panamaram, Mananthavady, Pulpally and Sulthan Bathery. 

Rahul will also conduct roadshows on Sunday at Eengappuzha and Mukkam which fall under Thiruvambady assembly segment of Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. He will then leave from Karipur airport on a special flight. 

Rahul’s election committee chairman and Mullappally Ramachandran and election committee convener Syed Sadiqali Shihab Thangal said all arrangements have been put in place for the visit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi PM Modi Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp