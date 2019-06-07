PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to visit Kerala on Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi will reach the state on Friday. Modi will arrive at the Naval Airport, Kochi, at 11.35 pm and leave for Guruvayur in a special helicopter to have darshan at the Sri Krishna temple on Saturday morning. He will return to Delhi from CIAL at 2 pm. Rahul will reach Wayanad for a two-day visit in the Lok Sabha constituency, from where he recently won with a record margin.

Rahul’s visit is aimed at thanking the voters of Wayanad for the resounding win and to interact with party workers, a source said.

Rahul will land at Calicut International Aiport at Karipur by a special flight at 1.30 pm on Friday. He will be received by senior UDF leaders. The Congress president will be accorded a warm reception at Kalikkavu, Nilambur, Edavanna and Areekode.

On Saturday, Rahul will visit the MP Facilitation Centre at Wayanad Collectorate in Kalpetta. He will then conduct roadshows at Kalpetta town, Kambalakkad, Panamaram, Mananthavady, Pulpally and Sulthan Bathery.

Rahul will also conduct roadshows on Sunday at Eengappuzha and Mukkam which fall under Thiruvambady assembly segment of Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. He will then leave from Karipur airport on a special flight.

Rahul’s election committee chairman and Mullappally Ramachandran and election committee convener Syed Sadiqali Shihab Thangal said all arrangements have been put in place for the visit.