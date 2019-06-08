Monsoon incoming: Amid warning of heavy rains, red alert issued in four Kerala districts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the state is bracing for monsoon season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in four districts - Thrissur, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kozhikode - on June 10 and 11, warning of heavy to very heavy rain in isolated locations.

The State Disaster Management Authority has advised caution as the intensity of the rain is expected to be in the range of 115 millimetres to 204.5 millimetres.

Red alert for Thrissur is on June 10 and the alert for the rest of the districts is on June 11. As per the prevailing condition, the monsoon season is expected to begin on June 8.

The Met Department has issued orange alert, indicating heavy rain, for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts on June 9.

The same weather condition is expected to prevail in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on June 10.

Orange alert warning for Kollam, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts is on June 11. A yellow alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur on June 8.

Bhoothathankettu dam shutters may be opened

Kochi: The Irrigation Department on Friday issued a warning that the shutters of Bhoothathankettu dam would be opened anytime without warning. People living on the banks of the Periyar have been asked to remain alert.