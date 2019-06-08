Home States Kerala

Monsoon incoming: Amid warning of heavy rains, red alert issued in four Kerala districts

The State Disaster Management Authority has advised caution as the intensity of the rain is expected to be in the range of 115 millimetres to 204.5 millimetres.

Published: 08th June 2019 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

As the dark rain clouds hovering in the skies forming the background kids play football in Valiyathura beach in Thiruvananthapuram. | (BP Deepu | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the state is bracing for monsoon season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in four districts - Thrissur, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kozhikode - on June 10 and 11, warning of heavy to very heavy rain in isolated locations.

The State Disaster Management Authority has advised caution as the intensity of the rain is expected to be in the range of 115 millimetres to 204.5 millimetres.

Red alert for Thrissur is on June 10 and the alert for the rest of the districts is on June 11. As per the prevailing condition, the monsoon season is expected to begin on June 8.

The Met Department has issued orange alert, indicating heavy rain, for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts on June 9.

ALSO READ | Chalakudy fully geared to face rain god’s fury

The same weather condition is expected to prevail in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on June 10.

Orange alert warning for Kollam, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts is on June 11. A yellow alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur on June 8.

ALSO READ | Peringalkuthu dam still bears deluge scars

Bhoothathankettu dam shutters may be opened

Kochi: The Irrigation Department on Friday issued a warning that the shutters of Bhoothathankettu dam would be opened anytime without warning. People living on the banks of the Periyar have been asked to remain alert.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala monsoon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tunbridge Wells holds a special place in the hearts of Indian cricket fans (Photo | EPS/Atreyo Mukhopadhyay)
Tunbridge Wells da jawab nahin: Where Kapil Dev changed Indian cricket forever
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
Gallery
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp