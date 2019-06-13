Home States Kerala

Heavy rains continue to lash Kerala, coastal areas bear brunt

Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode were among the places that received good rainfall.

Published: 13th June 2019 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala rains

For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Kerala, uprooting trees and destroying houses in several coastal areas, which bore the brunt of the rough sea, as the south-west monsoon remained active.

According to an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) report, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode were among the places that received good rainfall.

In its forecast, the IMD said, "Strong winds from westerly direction with speeds reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely along and off Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea".

Meanwhile, residents of a coastal area here Thursday protested against the "lackadaisical" attitude of the authorities causing delay in constructing the sea wall. 

Minister for Water Resources K Krishnankutty faced the ire of residents of Valiyathura near here, when he visited the coastal area to take the stock of the situation.

"The sea wall is a long-pending demand of the residents. Nothing has been done yet. We are losing land every rainy season. Where will we go?" a resident lamented.

Despite assurance from the minister that he would hold discussions and do the needful, the residents refused to budge following which the police had to use force to take Krishnankutty to the car and safety.

Due to rising sea levels, erosion and high tidal waves, Valiyathura residents are facing severe destruction with around 15 houses completely destroyed so far, officials said.

Besides, around 100 houses were damaged. Meanwhile, the state cabinet has decided to allot Rs 22. 5 crore to nine coastal districts of the state, which has been facing the wrath of the sea.

"The fund will be allotted to Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in his Facebook post.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala rain Cyclone Alappuzha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp