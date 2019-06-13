Heavy rains continue to lash Kerala, coastal areas bear brunt

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Kerala, uprooting trees and destroying houses in several coastal areas, which bore the brunt of the rough sea, as the south-west monsoon remained active.

According to an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) report, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode were among the places that received good rainfall.

In its forecast, the IMD said, "Strong winds from westerly direction with speeds reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely along and off Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea".

Meanwhile, residents of a coastal area here Thursday protested against the "lackadaisical" attitude of the authorities causing delay in constructing the sea wall.

Minister for Water Resources K Krishnankutty faced the ire of residents of Valiyathura near here, when he visited the coastal area to take the stock of the situation.

"The sea wall is a long-pending demand of the residents. Nothing has been done yet. We are losing land every rainy season. Where will we go?" a resident lamented.

Despite assurance from the minister that he would hold discussions and do the needful, the residents refused to budge following which the police had to use force to take Krishnankutty to the car and safety.

Due to rising sea levels, erosion and high tidal waves, Valiyathura residents are facing severe destruction with around 15 houses completely destroyed so far, officials said.

Besides, around 100 houses were damaged. Meanwhile, the state cabinet has decided to allot Rs 22. 5 crore to nine coastal districts of the state, which has been facing the wrath of the sea.

"The fund will be allotted to Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in his Facebook post.