Late Kerala building owner's wife blames municipal chairperson for husband's suicide

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The person behind Anthoor Municipality’s denial of ownership certificate to Parayil Sajan’s building at Nelliyottu driving him to commit suicide is municipal chairperson P K Shyamala, said Beena, wife of Sajan.

Though Sajan was a staunch CPM supporter, it was the partymen themselves who ditched him, Beena told reporters in Kannur on Wednesday.

Sajan even complained to then CPM district secretary, P Jayarajan, to help him get the certificate but he didn’t get any help, said Beena.

Sajan was troubled by the municipality’s attitude as he feared they would never issue the ownership certificate to his auditorium, said Beena.

Since, he had invested a huge amount - Rs 16 crore - in the project, he thought if he couldn’t get the official clearance, all the money he had earned through years of hard work in Nigeria would be lost forever, she said.

On Wednesday, Beena lodged a complaint with Kannur SP Pratheesh Kumar demanding a detailed probe into the suicide of her husband.

Sajan’s relatives repeated their allegations he committed suicide as he was frustrated by the treatment meted out to him by Anthoor municipality officials. Since he was not given the building number by the municipality, he couldn’t inaugurate the auditorium.

Though he had rented out the auditorium for three marriages even as the certificate was getting delayed, the Anthoor municipality hit back by delaying the issuing of marriage certificates to couples who got married.

As Sajan’s suicide has become the talking point among local people, even people within CPM have criticised the council members for the incidents that led to Sajan’s extreme step.

Allegations baseless, says chairperson

Kannur: Allegations against Anthoor municipality chairperson, secretary and engineer, in connection with the suicide of Partha Builders MD Sajan Parayil are baseless, said chairperson P K Shyamala and secretary M K Gireesh. They told reporters at Taliparamba the building constructed at Nelliyottu, near Kuttikkol, was not in accordance with the plan submitted to the municipality. There were also complaints it was constructed by encroaching land belonging to the National Highway.