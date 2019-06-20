Home States Kerala

Mumbai Police in Kerala to arrest CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son in rape case

In an FIR, a 33-year-old Mumbai-based woman who hails from Bihar has alleged that Binoy sexually exploited her for several years.

Published: 20th June 2019 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CPI-M Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Kerala CPI-M Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

KANNUR: A team of police officials from Mumbai is in Kannur to arrest Binoy Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI-M Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, after a rape case was filed against him in Mumbai.

But Binoy, who was in Kannur, has slipped away and his mobile phones have been switched off.

A team of Mumbai Police officials is in Kannur and have already met top police officials in Kannur district- the home town of Balakrishnan where Binoy also has his registered addresses.

The notice for him to appear before the Mumbai Police has also been served at his two houses.

In an FIR, a 33-year-old Mumbai-based woman who hails from Bihar has alleged that Binoy sexually exploited her for several years on the promise of marriage and claims they also have an eight-year-old child.

ALSO READ: Mumbai police may seek Kerala cops' help in probe against Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son

She registered the complaint at Andheri's Oshiwara police station on June 13, after she came to know that he was already married.

According to her complaint, she entered into a relationship with Binoy while working at a dance bar in Dubai in 2008 and now has an eight-year-old child with him. She alleged that till 2015, Binoy even used to send her money every month.

The victim has handed over some crucial documents, including pictures, to the police.

Balakrishnan is now a senior member of the highest decision-making body in the CPI-M and ever since the news of his son became public, he has not reacted to the allegations.

State Congress chief Mullapally Ramachandran, a former Lok Sabha member from Kannur, said the CPI-M which often speaks about morality should speak up on the allegation that has surfaced against Balakrishnan's son.

