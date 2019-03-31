Thodupuzha boy assault case: POCSO charges to be slapped on accused

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a fresh development in the incident in which a seven-year-old boy was subjected to brutal torture by his mother’s partner, the Thodupuzha police will register a separate case under relevant sections of POCSO Act against the accused based on the statements of the victim’s three-year-old brother. According to the police officers, they have received a statement that the boy was sexually abused by accused Arun Anand.

“A detailed statement of the child, who is now with the relatives, will be recorded by the Child Welfare Committee. Later a separate case will be registered,” said Thodupuzha DSP KP Jose, who is heading the investigation.Meanwhile, on Saturday police took Arun Anand, who is related to the victim, to the residence where the brutal incident occurred on Thursday for gathering evidence. On hearing the news, several people flocked to the area resulting in a tensed situation. The irate mob attempted to attack Arun when he emerged from the police vehicle.

However, officers managed to bring matters under control. Later he was subjected to a medical examination before producing before the Magistrate.Arun has been booked on a charge of attempt to murder. He was produced before the magistrate on Saturday and remanded in judicial custody. “We will file an application before the court seeking his custody for further interrogation. He was under the influence of alcohol while assaulting the child,” the DSP said.

According to the officers, they have recorded the statement of the mother of the victim, who is currently at the private medical college in Kolanchery where the child is undergoing treatment. “The woman also sustained injuries on the face during the melee. It was due to fear that she did not disclose the matter to others. She was not planning to go with the accused after leaving the children behind,” said an officer.