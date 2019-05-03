Bin Laden sticker on car puts B Com student in Kerala in trouble

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A final-year B Com student from Mundakal in Kollam district in Kerala invited trouble after he stuck a sticker of global terrorist Osama bin Laden on his car.

Muhammad Haneef, 22, a student of MSN College in Chavara, has been identified as the owner of the car.

Eravipuram police took the car into custody from Pallimukku after a passer-by noticed the picture of the controversial figure on the car boot and alerted police on Thursday.

There were three passengers including a driver inside the car when police arrived. The driver has been identified as Hareesh.

He had hired the car for a marriage function from Haneef. Later the police summoned Haneef, who disclosed that he had put up the sticker recently for fun.

Haneef said he bought the Honda Accord registered in West Bengal from a friend in Bengaluru for Rs 4.5 lakh a year ago and has been using it since then. However, he had not changed the registration of the car as it was yet to get a no-objection certificate, Eravipuram Circle Inspector, P Anil Kumar said.

Inspector Kumar said the police was verifying the ownership details.

The owner and the driver have been let off on conditional bail.

The incident happened at a time when the police is on high alert following a warning from intelligence agencies following the horrific suicide blasts in Sri Lanka.

