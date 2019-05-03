Home States Kerala

Bin Laden sticker on car puts B Com student in Kerala in trouble

Haneef said he bought the Honda Accord registered in West Bengal from a friend in Bengaluru for Rs 4.5 lakh a year ago and has been using it since then.

Published: 03rd May 2019 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Car with Osama bin Laden sticker

Car with Osama bin Laden sticker

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A final-year B Com student from Mundakal in Kollam district in Kerala invited trouble after he stuck a sticker of global terrorist Osama bin Laden on his car.

Muhammad Haneef, 22, a student of MSN College in Chavara, has been identified as the owner of the car.

Eravipuram police took the car into custody from Pallimukku after a passer-by noticed the picture of the controversial figure on the car boot and alerted police on Thursday.

There were three passengers including a driver inside the car when police arrived. The driver has been identified as Hareesh.

He had hired the car for a marriage function from Haneef. Later the police summoned Haneef, who disclosed that he had put up the sticker recently for fun.

Haneef said he bought the Honda Accord registered in West Bengal from a friend in Bengaluru for Rs 4.5 lakh a year ago and has been using it since then. However, he had not changed the registration of the car as it was yet to get a no-objection certificate, Eravipuram Circle Inspector, P Anil Kumar said.

Inspector Kumar said the police was verifying the ownership details.

The owner and the driver have been let off on conditional bail.

The incident happened at a time when the police is on high alert following a warning from intelligence agencies following the horrific suicide blasts in Sri Lanka.

Also Read: Sri Lanka attack mastermind Zahran Hashim used chatrooms to sway suicide bombers

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muhammad Haneef P Anil Kumar Osama bin Laden MSN College Mundakal Kollam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp