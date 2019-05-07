Home States Kerala

Kerala boy assault: Sibling to be with father’s family till month end

The boy’s paternal grandfather, Babu, had approached the Thiruvananthapuram CWC to secure the custody of the young one.

Published: 07th May 2019 05:56 AM

The younger sibling of the deceased seven-year-old with his paternal cousin as they leave the Idukki CWC office on Monday | Shiyami

By Express News Service

IDUKKI:  The younger sibling of the seven-year-old boy in Thodupuzha who died after brutal assault by his mother’s partner last month has been sent to the custody of his paternal grandfather after an intense legal battle. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) had handed over the younger sibling temporarily to the guardianship of his maternal grandmother, who was staying at the Kudumbashree centre in Idukki.

The boy’s paternal grandfather, Babu, had approached the Thiruvananthapuram CWC to secure the custody of the young one. Based on the application filed by Babu with the committee, CWC on Monday ordered to send the boy with Babu till May 31.

