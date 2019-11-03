Kerala cops to examine if UAPA will stand against two CPM activists arrested for 'Maoist' ties

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police will examine if the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) will stand against two CPM activists who were arrested for their alleged links with the banned organisation CPI (Maoist).

Behera's clarification came in the wake of an outcry from various quarters over invoking the tough anti-terror law against the CPM men from Kozhikode on Saturday.

Stating that the probe was only in the preliminary stages, Behera said he has directed the ADGP (Law and Order) and IG (Northern Range) to conduct a fair probe into the incident.

"After conducting a detailed probe into all aspects and collecting proper evidence, it will be examined if the UAPA charge still holds. Accordingly, a report will be furnished in court," Behera said in a statement.