Koodathayi mass murders: Kerala Police to contact counterparts for technical aid

State police chief says Koodathayi murder case ‘technically challenging’ because of materials used and time span in which killings took place

Published: 09th October 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Sily’s sister Smitha Sebastian and brother Sijo Sebastian arriving at the Crime Branch office at Payyoli in Kozhikode to record their statements | EPS

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Kerala Police that have never come across a case as mysterious and technically challenging as the Koodathayi murder case have initiated steps to keep other states that have dealt with similar cases in the loop. The technical and investigative leads would be sought from the states that had handled similar cases in the past. 

ALSO READ | Jolly tried to kill more people as parents with girl children made her jealous, says SP

State Police Chief Loknath Behera told TNIE that he was “already in touch with other state forces” to check if they could offer any assistance to Kerala Police to solve the case. “This is a technically challenging case because of the materials used and the time span in which the murders took place. We are checking all possible ways to find all the available evidence. The statement of the woman, who is the accused, alone would not be sufficient before the court to prove the case. We need scientific evidence,” Behera said. 

Rohit, son of Ramakrishnan who died in a manner similar to the six victims, arriving at the Crime Branch office to submit a complaint demanding an investigation into his father’s death | EPS

The efforts of the police to seek assistance from their counterparts elsewhere could prove vital in successfully prosecuting the accused. Special request, sources said, would be made to Karnataka Police who have resolved two similar high-profile cases involving cyanide poisoning. Karnataka Police were able to get Mohan Kumar aka Cyanide Mohan, accused of killing 20 women using cyanide pills, and K D Kempamma, accused of murdering six women, punished after the prosecution managed to produce clinching evidence. The details of the scientific tests conducted by Karnataka cops to pick up evidence and the methodology of criminal investigation followed would be keenly studied, sources said.

ALSO READ | How a psychopath killer hid behind the mask of a devout worshipper!

Meanwhile, the police are yet to decide where to examine the mortal remains. Behera said if required the chemical trace analysis will be conducted in labs abroad. “There are procedures to be followed to obtain permission for doing the test abroad. But we know how to handle that and will do it if it is required,” he said.

CPM suspends local secy for colluding with prime accused
Kozhikode : The CPM district committee expelled its local leader for allegedly colluding with Jolliyamma, prime accused in the Koodathayi multiple murder case. CPM Kattangal local secretary K Manoj, who signed a fake document prepared by Jolliyamma, was suspended after a preliminary inquiry found him guilty, said CPM district secretary P Mohanan in a press release.

The District Crime Branch had found that Manoj had signed as witness in a forged document prepared by a local IUML leader named Imbichi Moideen. Responding to the allegation, IUML district president said Imbichi was not holding any key post in the party. Instead, he was just a party member. “However, IUML district committee has sought a report from the local party unit in this regard. If the party member is found guilty, action will be initiated against him,” he added.

