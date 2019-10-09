Home States Kerala

Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!

While some batchmates remembered a soft-spoken Jolly, who was an average student, others recounted how she came under suspicion even during her college days.

Published: 09th October 2019 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

Meeting those who knew Jollyamma Joseph, alias Jolly, 47, the prime accused in the Koodathayi multiple murders, does little to clear the mystery around her.

Jolly was originally from Chottayil house in Kattappana in Idukki. Her father ran a ration shop in Vazhavara near Kattappana and shifted to Kattappana town around four years ago. 

While some of Jolly's classmates remember her as a soft-spoken person and an average student, there were others who remembered how she came under suspicion even during her college days. 

Jolly, who completed her schooling at St Xavier's LP School, Nellippara and St Mary's High School, Vazhavara, joined the pre-degree batch at M.E.S College, Nedumkandam in 1988. 

Her higher studies background is shrouded in confusion as she has reportedly not completed any course during her college days. 

ALSO READ: Koodathayi killer Jolly driven by a craving for money, power and status

According to some of her M.E.S College batchmates, Jolly, who stayed in a rented room during the first year of the pre-degree course, had to vacate it following her alleged involvement in a theft. 

"We studied in the same pre-degree batch of 1988-90 and we three had stayed together. One day, an earring was stolen from our room and a probe conducted by the college authorities pointed fingers at Jolly. Following this incident, Jolly vacated the room and continued her studies as a day scholar. But, I don't remember whether she took the final-year exams," said a classmate, on condition of anonymity.

Later, she joined a B.Com course at St Joseph's parallel college in Pala in the year 1992. According to Jaideep Sebastian, her classmate, Jolly dropped out from the course after two years. 

"She didn't attend classes in the third year, but always maintained her friendship with some girl students in the batch. Even two weeks ago, Jolly had contacted one of our batchmates, who is staying in Mumbai now. Jolly had told us that she completed B.Com later and continued her studies," he said.

Meanwhile, Muhammed Shaji, who hails from Idukki and was a former student of M.E.S College, said Jolly had joined St Sebastian's College, Kattappana for doing her M.Com, but could not give the exams as she hadn't completed her degree course. 

Mathukkutty, hailing from Kattappana who also studied in M.E.S College, said he still remembers travelling in the same bus from Kattappana to Nedumkandam. 

"She was very beautiful and garnered the attention of all at that time," he said.

Also Read: Koodathayi mass murders: Jolly tried to kill more people as parents with girl children made her jealous, says SP

One of Jolly's classmates in St Joseph's College, Pala, said Jolly met Roy Thomas, her first husband, whom she is alleged to have killed in 2011, at a marriage function in Kozhikode. 

"They communicated through letters and we could see the peon staff regularly delivering her letters," he said. 

This classmate, who didn't want to be named, was shocked that she is being named as the mastermind behind the Koodathayi multiple murders since the Jolly he knew was a mild and soft-spoken girl during college days.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koodathayi multiple murders Jollyamma Joseph
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp