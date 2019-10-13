Home States Kerala

Koodathayi murders: Doctor’s report blew lid off murders

‘If cops had initiated inquiry on the basis of Sonu’s inference then, the case could have been exposed earlier’

Dr Sonu R

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: "A strong case of cyanide caused the death," unambiguously wrote Dr Sonu R in the opinion column of the autopsy report of Roy Thomas, 40, of Ponnamattam in Koodathayi, in 2011. Dr Sonu, the then Additional Professor of Forensic Medicine at Kozhikode Government Medical College, did not even wait for the findings of Chemical Examiner’s Laboratory report to arrive at a conclusion on the cause of death. 

For, she was blessed with the genetical ability to appreciate cyanide, a rare ability found only in 33 per cent of people, says Dr Hitesh Shankar, associate professor, Forensic Medicine, at  Thrissur Medical College. 

“Such people with an innate ability of appreciation can identify the scent of cyanide once the body is opened. Only one or two forensic surgeons in a medical college unit will have such an ability,” reminisces Hitesh, who worked along with Sonu, when the latter worked for a while in Thrissur Medical College.

Sonu in memories

Koodathayi serial murder has brought sad memories of Sonu among forensic surgeons in the state.  Sad because, Dr Sonu R, the 50-year old doctor, from Kozhikode breathed her last two months ago—on August 5—owing to renal ailments. “Perhaps Roy’s autopsy report was her striking note as it blew the lid of six gruesome murders,” says Hitesh. 

Dr K Prasannan, HoD, Forensic Medicine, recalls Sonu as a fine colleague who worked in unison with everyone in the department. “I have a special connection with her as she was my student at Kozhikode Medical College. She was a kind-hearted person,” recalls Prasannan. He too acknowledges the appreciation ability of Sonu.

Gross apathy of police

Forensic surgeons said that, in controversial cases, doctors usually wait for Chemical Examiner’s Laboratory report to arrive at a conclusion. “With her appreciation ability, Sonu outrightly identified cyanide and put it on record. The chemical examination report of Roy’s body came in 2016 only, after five years. If the police had initiated inquiry on the basis of the strong inference of Sonu then, Koodathayi case could have been exposed earlier and many deaths could have been prevented,” said Hitesh. 

Renji Thomas, the sister of Roy Thomas, had revealed that the autopsy report made her and brother Rojo Thomas to suspect that Roy’s death was a murder. “The autopsy report had found that cyanide poisoning caused Roy’s death. Further, it said that Roy had eaten food just before his death contrary to the claim of Jolly,” said Renji Thomas.

