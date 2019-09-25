Maradu flats demolition: Kerala government to file criminal case against builders

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Under criticism from the Supreme Court over delay in implementing its order on the demolition of Maradu flats, the Kerala government has decided to go ahead with proceedings as per the apex court order.

The Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet decided to register a criminal case against the builders.

The Cabinet meeting which discussed the issue in detail also decided to impose fines on the builders for constructing the apartments violating the CRZ (Coastal Regulations Zone) norms.

The amount collected would be given to the flat owners, who would be evicted, as compensation.

The government is also looking into the possibility of rehabilitating the flat owners.

ALSO READ | Maradu flats: ‘Bigger violators being treated with kid gloves’

Chief Secretary Tom Jose, who had drawn flak from the Apex Court for the delay in implementing the SC verdict, explained the situation at the cabinet meeting.

He also informed that the government has no option but to comply with the SC verdict.

The top bureaucrat also presented the plan for demolishing the flats in a time-bound manner.

As per the proposed draft, the flats would be demolished in three months.