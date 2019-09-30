Home States Kerala

Rehabilitation of Maradu flat owners: Don't give undue priority, says VS Achuthanandan

In a Facebook post, Administrative Reforms Commission chairman VS Achuthanandan urged the government to be cautious while going into compensation and rehabilitation of Maradu flat owners.

Published: 30th September 2019 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Achuthanandan

Senior CPI-M leader VS Achuthanandan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government need not rehabilitate those flat owners who have alternative facilities of accommodation, said CPM veteran VS Achuthanandan, referring to the Maradu flat issue. The Left government giving priority to Maradu flat owners, at a time when many others are waiting for rehabilitation, will send out a wrong message, opined VS. 

"The government does not have the liability to rehabilitate those who have alternative facilities. There are many others waiting to be rehabilitated, owing to various reasons. Giving priority or better facilities to the flat owners will send out a wrong message," he said. 

Since the government itself has pointed out similar violations, this could set a precedent of demolition, compensation and rehabilitation. The government should come up with a clear list of Maradu flat owners who should be rehabilitated. Though compensation should be given by the builders, here the initial amount is being given by the government. This amount should be collected from the builders. Before giving compensation to the flat owners, the government should take over the land where the flats are built. 

