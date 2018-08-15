Odisha launches government health scheme on Independence Day​

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced a universal health scheme in the state that will benefit 70 lakh families.

Beneficiaries of the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) will get medical assistance of Rs 5 lakh and women will get an additional Rs 2 lakh, he said on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day celebrations here.

Launching the BKSY health coverage at the Capital Hospital here, the Chief Minister described it as "a historic initiative" and said it will have a great impact on state's health scenario.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Independence Day speech LIVE UPDATES

Hoisting the national flag at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg here earlier, Patnaik paid homage to freedom fighters and martyrs.

He said the state is giving priority to farmers, women and youths. They are being provided with loan at one per cent interest.

Noting that Odisha has created a new identity, Patnaik announced: "Following the Asian Athletics Championships's success in Bhubaneswar, the city will host the Hockey World Cup in November. It is a matter of pride for us."

His ministers took part in the ceremonies held in the districts. There was gaiety and enthusiasm across Odisha amid tight security, especially in the Maoist-hit districts.