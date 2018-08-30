Home States Odisha

Celebration time at Dutee’s home

Celebrations in Dutee Chand’s native, Chaka Gopalpur have not stopped since news about the sprinter winning a silver in 200 metre at the Asian Games-2018 broke out on Wednesday evening.

Dutee Chand today joined her illustrious compatriots such as PT Usha in the list of athletes who have won more than one medal at the Asian Games (File | AP)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Celebrations in Dutee Chand’s native, Chaka Gopalpur have not stopped since news about the sprinter winning a silver in 200 metre at the Asian Games-2018 broke out on Wednesday evening. While villagers are bursting crackers and distributing sweets to celebrate her achievement, Dutee’s  parents and sister are overjoyed.

Dutee clocked 23.20 seconds to finish behind Bahrain’s Edidiong Odiong, who claimed the gold medal in 22.96 seconds. Ever since her win, relatives, friends, villagers  and local leaders cutting across party lines have been thronging her house to extend their wishes.

“We had hoped for a gold but silver is also fine. We are proud of her; she has done our village and State proud,” said Benudhar Das, a villager. He added that she will one day notch the gold medal too.

Her father, Chakradhar Chand said I was only a poor weaver till Dutee bagged silver on Sunday and brought fame for the family. “People today know me as her father. There is no bigger achievement than this for me,” he said.

Dutee’s mother was in prayer for three days and had lighted an ‘akhanda deep’ before the presiding deity’s temple hoping her daughter wins a gold in the 200 metres event in the Asiad. Villagers had organised ‘bhajans’ for Dutee’s success. On Sunday, Dutee had bagged silver medal in 100 metres in the Games by clocking 11.32 seconds.

TAGS
Dutee Chand Asian Games-2018 celebrations

