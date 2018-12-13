Home States Odisha

Old-age pension for five lakh more people in Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced the pension scheme under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana while also offering financial assistance to 40,000 artists under Mukhya Mantri Kalakar Sahayata Yojana.

Published: 13th December 2018 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Senior citizen, Old age

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With elections to the State Assembly and Lok Sabha barely four months away, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has showered yet another largesse by announcing his Government’s decision to extend social security net to 5.4 lakh more people.

Announcing his Government’s decision to provide old-age pension to additional five lakh people under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY) and monthly financial assistance to 40,000 artists under Mukhya Mantri Kalakar Sahayata Yojana (MMKSJ), the Chief Minister said, “Our constant endeavour is to ensure that not a single eligible person is deprived of the social security benefit programme.”

The Chief Minister made this announcement while reviewing the implementation of the newly launched Peoples Empowerment - Enabling, Transparency and Accountability (PEETHA) scheme. The additional beneficiaries of the two schemes will get the benefit from December 15. As many as 43 lakh people are beneficiaries of old-age pension under MBPY, a state scheme. The rate of pension is Rs 300 per month per beneficiary up to the age of 79 years and Rs 500 for 80 years and above.The artist pension scheme, which was launched in January this year, provides Rs  1,200 per month to artists working for popularising and spreading art and culture of Odisha.

Under the scheme, a male artist will be eligible for assistance after 50 years instead of the present 60 years while the age criteria for female artist has been reduced to 40 years from 50 years.The Chief Minister directed the district collectors to disburse the assistance to beneficiaries between 15th and 20th of every month by organising special camps at panchayat level.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PEETHA scheme Madhu Babu Pension Yojana Mantri Kalakar Sahayata Yojana Odisha pension scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp