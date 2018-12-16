Home States Odisha

Enforcement Directorate begins probe into Beltikiri shelter home case

The economic intelligence agency will also probe the financial transaction and source of foreign funding of the shelter home during the investigation.

Odisha shelter home

A photo of one of the shelter homes raided. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Dhenkanal police to provide a copy of charge sheet filed against the Good News India Dream Centre, which was running an unauthorised shelter home at Beltikiri, to prepare a detailed investigation report.

The economic intelligence agency will also probe the financial transaction and source of foreign funding of the shelter home during the investigation.“After receiving the charge sheet, we will examine it and if any financial irregularities are found, the investigation will be carried out under Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA),” an ED official said.

Meanwhile, Dhenkanal police said the investigation into the matter is underway and they will file the charge sheet once the probe is complete. “We are investigating into the sexual harassment allegations at the shelter home,” Dhenkanal SP Santosh Kumar Nayak said, adding that the district police does not have the authority to probe the financial irregularities of the organisation under FEMA.

