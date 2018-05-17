CHSE Odisha Plus Two Science results 2018 on May 19

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will announce the results of Plus II Science examinations on May 19, as declared by the School & Mass Education Minister Mr. Badri Narayan Patra today.

About 3.80 lakh students from 1,504 colleges in Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational education streams appeared for the examination this year held in 1,106 centres across the state. The Plus II examination was held from March 6 to March 29 and the practical examination was conducted from January 25 to February 5.

The evaluation of answer sheets was conducted at 56 centers in two phases– first phase from April 4 to 14 and second phase from April 16 to 26. This year, the board also increased the number of seats from 1,007 to 1,110 for plus two exam centres, due to the increase in the number of students.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

http://www.newindianexpress.com/

www.results.shiksha

https://www.results.shiksha/odisha/class-12.htm



Steps to check CHSE Plus II 2018 Results:

Step 1: Log on to the website - http://www.newindianexpress.com/ or our partner website www.results.shiksha

Step 2: Click on the “View Results” link.

Step 3: Enter CHSE Results Roll number.

Step 4: Click on the submit button to get your results.