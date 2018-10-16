45,000 litres of water sent to flood-hit districts in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has intensified measures to supply drinking water to cyclone and flood-hit Gajapati, Ganjam and Rayagada districts. Unable to restore piped water supply due to unavailability of electricity, the Government on Monday dispatched water tankers having a capacity of 45,000 litres to Gajapati and Ganjam. “Three water tankers having 10,000 litres capacity each and three tankers with 5000 litres capacity each have been sent from Bhubaneswar, Nayagarh and Angul to villages in Paralakhemundi and Mohana of Gajapati district,” officials of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said.

Provision of adequate water tankers have also been made in Ganjam where damaged pipelines are yet to be restored. Besides, one lakh litres water pouches will be supplied to Mohana and Paralakhemundi by the Executive Engineer of RWSS, Berhampur by Tuesday, the officials added. Similarly, around 5 lakh water pouches are being distributed to affected people in Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada while 62 water tankers have been positioned in the districts.

In Ganjam, two mobile treatment plants have been kept to provide potable water to people in Purusottampur and Aska where the flood has caused extensive damage. Thousands of tubewells were damaged which are yet to be repaired and disinfected. Damaged roads and pipeline, and non-availability of electricity are the main reasons behind delay in restoration of services, officials said.

Southco officials said the restoration of power supply is continuing. While 33 kv line between Mohana and Cheligarh has been restored, Paralakhemundi feeder has been charged. A 11 kv feeder in Adava in Gajapati will be restored and charged by Tuesday, they said.

Teams formed for veterinary service



With cyclone Titli and subsequent floods affecting the livestock severely, the Government has formed 66 rapid response teams to provide necessary veterinary services in five affected districts. At least 22 teams have been formed for Puri and Ganjam each. Besides, 10 teams for Gajapati, 11 for Rayagada and one for Kandhamal have been formed. Around 40 mobile veterinary units will organise veterinary health and de-worming camps in each affected villages of these districts. Similarly, adequate medicines and vaccines have been supplied to the districts. A total 116 veterinary doctors, 355 para-vets and supportive staff have been engaged for ensuring healthcare measures in flood-hit areas, the officials added.

Guv asks Govt to expedite relief work



Governor Ganeshi Lal on Monday asked the State Government to expedite relief work and provide assistance to the people hit by cyclone Titli and resultant floods. The Governor said floods resulting from heavy rainfall during the post-cyclonic storm have wrecked the State causing casualties and loss of property. Expressing his deepest condolences over the loss of lives following landslide in Gajapati district, he described the incident as “unfortunate”.

Restoring supply of drinking water, road connectivity and power supply are among the immediate concerns, the Governor said and added that there is also an urgent need to closely monitor the situation to avert outbreak of any water-borne diseases. He asked all concerned departments to work in coordination with each other at this time of crisis and take every step to mitigate miseries suffered by the people in flood-hit areas.