Cyclone Titli’s remote ravage in Odisha yet to be confirmed

BHUBANESWAR: As situation in the cyclone and flood affected areas of Southern Odisha districts have started normalising, stories of tragedies are emerging in the inaccessible pockets of the worst affected Gajapati district. Besides the landslide at Baraghara village in the district in which 16 people were killed on October 10, accounts of similar incidents in other parts have also come to the fore which is likely to increase the death toll. However, there is no official confirmation of these incidents.

Reports said 12 students who had taken shelter in a school in Mada panchayat of the district were washed away. Another incident of a landslide in Kainful panchayat of the district in which 17 people are reportedly missing has also come to the fore. However, the district administration is silent on the reported incident as Government functionaries are yet to reach many such inaccessible areas. Sources said two people each are missing from Gandahati, Lai Lai and Mohana areas of the district.

Chief Secretary AP Padhi, who reviewed the situation at Parlakhemundi, said 18 deaths have so far been confirmed in Gajapati district. Reports of other deaths are being verified.Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that Rs 1000 each will be given to all the cyclone and flood affected people in Gajapati district in cash. Besides, each of the affected families will be provided 50 kg of rice and 2.5 litre of kerosene. Remaining Rs 2000 compensation as announced by the Chief Minister will be deposited in the accounts of the affected persons soon.

Power will be restored in Parlakhemundi and Kashinagar by Monday night. Block headquarters will get power by Tuesday while electricity will be restored in areas where heavy damage have been inflicted in next two to three days.The cyclone and flood have affected more than 57.08 lakh people in 7402 villages of 114 blocks in 16 districts. According to the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), more than 3.6 lakh people were evacuated to safer places and sheltered in 1614 relief centres.

Crops have been damaged in about 2,34,207 hectares in Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Rayagada, Puri, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Cuttack districts. As per preliminary estimates, 20113 houses have been damaged in the affected areas.

Reports said 671.37 km of rural road in Kasinagar, Gumma, Gosani and Rayagada blocks and 80 km of road in Mohana, R Udaygiri, Nuagada and Chandragiri blocks have been damaged in Gajapati district. In Ganjam district, 60 km of road have been damaged and 141 breaches of 4.62 km reported.