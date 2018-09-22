Five districts in Odisha face cyclonic storm's wrath

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Cyclonic storm ‘Daye’ which hit Odisha coast near Gopalpur early on Friday triggered heavy rains across the State affecting people in low lying areas of five districts of Malkangiri, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri and Nayagarh.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said Malkangiri was worst affected by the cyclonic storm, where 230 persons were evacuated to relief camps.As per the reports, Korukonda block in the district received 403 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours, while Sadar block of Malkangiri recorded 265.4 mm rainfall during the same period. Three other blocks of the district Mathili, Kalimela and Kudumulgumma also received over 100 mm rainfall during this period.

Road Communication in the area was disrupted as water was flowing over roads. National Highway-326 between Malkangiri to Kalimela at MV-7 remained cut off, while road between Potteru and Kalimela was cut off at Korukonda bridge where the flood water was flowing over the bridge. The highway from Malkangiri to Balimela road was also cut-off at three places at MV-11, Korukonda and MV- 37.

Sources in SRC office said ODRAF and fire service teams have been deployed at MV-7, MV-2, Malkangiri headquarters, Janbai and Kalimela.Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has sanctioned gratuitous relief of `60-a-day per person and `45-a- day for children below 12 for 7 days in the district,

sources added.

Apart from Malkangiri, 990 persons in Ganjam, 2,407 in Puri and 76 persons in Khurda were also evacuated to transit shelters after heavy downpour.As per reports one NDRF team has also been deployed at Kantilo in Nayagarh where 14 houses have been partially damaged.

The SRC office said districts of Rayagada, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Kalahandi, Balasore, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal and Nabarangpur also recorded heavy rainfall under the impact of the cyclonic storm. The average rainfall recorded in State during this period is 49.6 mm.Meanwhile, Deputy SRC Prabhat Mohapatra said districts have been put on alert after IMD predicted heavy rainfall in different districts for another 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With water level of major rivers on the rise, the district collectors and departments concerned have been asked to closely monitor the situation and keep the administrative machinery prepared to meet any exigency arising out of the situation, he said.Mohapatra, however, said the water-level of all major rivers, except Jalaka are below danger-mark.