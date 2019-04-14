Home States Odisha

Interview | Development of society is BJD candidate Pramila Bisoi's priority

‘I, with other BJD MPs, will work unitedly and raise issues related to Odisha in the Parliament’ 

Published: 14th April 2019 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

BJD's Pramila Bisoi.

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

Pramila Bisoi has become the talk of the nation. From the obscurity of the boondocks to hogging limelight in the election season, the 70-year-old woman, who has earned a name for her contribution to the successful SHG movement in the State, appears to be pumped up over her new journey as a politician.

TNIE caught up with the BJD candidate from Aska Lok Sabha constituency where Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik started his political career 20 years back:

You have no knowledge of either English or Hindi? How will you perform in Parliament if you win?
Language barrier will not be an issue. I will speak in Odia to express my thoughts. After my candidature, I interacted with several persons who do not know Odia and was able to understand their thoughts with help of interpreters. I, with other BJD MPs, will work unitedly and raise issues related to the interests of Odisha in the Parliament. Our main aim will be to serve the people of the State under the guidance of Naveen babu.

As a Lok Sabha MP, what will be your development agenda for the constituency?
All-round development, particularly of women, has been possible not only in Aska but also in the entire State due to the able leadership of Naveen babu who has launched several welfare schemes and projects. This apart, many new development projects are on the agenda of BJD. Till my candidature, I was working only for women. But now, I will focus on the welfare of men too and my main aim will be to develop the society and promote love and brotherhood.

In the past, the constituency was represented by many political heavyweights including Biju Patnaik and Naveen Patnaik. Do you think, you will match up to their stature and live up to the expectations of people?
I never dreamt of joining politics but rather concentrated to unite women and make them self-sufficient. Naveen babu highly appreciated me and even encouraged me to continue with my work. Since he has fielded me from this prestigious seat, my priority will be to fulfil all the expectations of people.

What is the response of voters to your candidature? What are the main issues you are raising during campaign?
The response has been overwhelming as Naveen Babu is in the hearts of common people. Since I have been selected by him, the voters too have accepted me. During campaign, I am assuring people to settle all their issues and take steps which are essential for development of the constituency and the State.

